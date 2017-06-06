Apple iPad Pro with 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch Retina Display unveiled: Specs, features, price and more

The Apple iPad Pro lineup has been updated at the Apple's WWDC 2017 yesterday. The company has unwrapped the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at the event.

Both the new Apple iPad Pro models feature refined unibody shells that wrap around the Retina Display giving a redesigned look to them. Also, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch model features slimmer bezels and is light as it uses 1 pound metal body. The bigger 12.9-inch model of iPad Pro is a powerhouse with its features. These new iPad Pro models are up for pre-order already in select markets.

Display The new Apple iPad Pro models have a Retina Display as mentioned above. They feature the new True Tone panel with ultralow reflectivity, a wide color gamut, HDR support, and an impressive peek brightness of 600 nit. This tablet duo will definitely set a benchmark for multimedia content. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes with a resolution of 2224×1668 pixels and whereas the 12.9-inch model features a resolution of 272×2048 pixels. Bot the screens are highly responsive and have a native refresh rate of 120Hz. Hardware The new tablets are equipped with the Apple 10X Fusion chip with six processor core and twelve graphics cores adding up to 30% higher CPU performance and up to 40% higher GPU performance than the previous chipset. The Apple A10X Fusion chip features 64-bit architecture. The new iPads come in three storage variants such as 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Camera Both the Apple iPad Pro tablets feature a 12MP iSight main camera at their rear with True Tone flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 4K video recording and 1080p slo-mo videos at 120fps. They have a 7MP front-facing selfie camera with FHD 1080p video recording and f/2.2 aperture. Software Talking about the software, both the iPad Pro models run on iOS 11 that is bundled with several new features. The software comes with support for drag and drop, repositioning of multi-window apps in the UI, etc. The iOS dock has received an overhaul to become a powerful taskbar. There is a new app swticher too for the multi-window functionality. The iOS 11 includes a full-sized keyboard as well for the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Battery and other features Both the iPad Pro models come with up to 10 hours of battery life and there is support for fast charging as well. The tablets have fast power transfer, USB 3 for charging, optional 4G VTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. Price and availability The new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models have been launched in three color options - Rose Gold, Space Gray, Gold and Silver. The 10.5-inch Wi-Fi variant is priced at $649, $749 and $949 for the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The Wi-Fi and 4G variants are priced at $779, $879 and $1079 for the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The 12.9-inch model's Wi-Fi variants are priced at $799, $899 and $1099 for the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models and the Wi-Fi and 4G variant is priced at $929, $1029 and $1229 for the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models. These new iPad Pro models are already listed for pre-order in the US and the shipping will debut next week. The iPad Pros are expected to be launched in India sometime later this month.