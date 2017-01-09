Apple is Expected to Unveil Three New iPads by Mid-2017

Apple has been one of the key players in 2016, as the Cupertino-based company witnessed huge success and popularity with its - iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The tech giant has set quite a similar goal for 2017 as well. However, this time Apple will be focusing on their iPads product line up and not iPhones or Macbooks. Yes, Tim Cook headed company has plans to launch three new iPads by the mid of 2017.

To recall, it was in 2015 November that Apple had last updated its iPad line up with the flagship, iPad Pro. Well, if the rumors are to be believed, Apple is now expected to update the previously launched 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and make sheer changes in the display.

Yes, the Cupertino-based firm is all geared up to introduce iPad Pro with 10 to 10.5-inches display screen, along with a narrow bezel. Not only that, Apple is also planning to launch a much lower priced 9.7-inch iPad Pro model as well.

The newly designed 10-plus-inch iPad Pro models are expected to feature a beefed-up version of the A10 chip found in the iPhone 7, dubbed an A10X, whereas the budget-priced 9.7-inch model will feature a version of the A9 chip found in the iPhone 6s. Along with the mentioned specs, the Apple iPad will also come packed with Apple Pencil support and magnetic Smart Connector.

These rumored Apple iPads are expected to make a debut in the second quarter of this year, whereas the shipment is expected to start only around April and June. Well, Apple hasn't issued any supporting statement on these rumors as of yet.

Source