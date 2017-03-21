Apple's new 9.7 inch iPad launched, to be available in India from April

Apple, earlier today launched a new iPad in the US and is expected to hit the Indian sometime next month. In a bid to revamp its iPad line-up, the company has launched a 9.7 inch iPad, with prices starting at $329 which is roughly around Rs. 22,000. As opposed to four new models which were expected the company has launched just the one.

Apple in an attempt to rebrand the iPad has released a new iPad to replace the iPad Air, which may soon be called just the iPad going forward. As far as the specifications and features are concerned, they will remain the same, the only significant difference being what's under the hood of the tablet. The new iPad will be ditching the A8X chipset for the new 9.7-inch iPad which will be powered by the newer A9 chipset.

SEE ALSO: Apple's new products likely to come next week

Apple's senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Philip Schiller, said: "iPad is the world's most popular tablet. Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable,"

He also added: "New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it."

SEE ALSO: How to disable or enable Live Photo feature on you Apple device

The new 9.7-inch, iPad will be available in two variants, the Wi-Fi only variant priced at $329, which is roughly around Rs. 22,000. While the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant priced at $459 is around Rs 30,000 approximately. Users buying the iPad have four attractive colors options to choose from charcoal gray, white, midnight blue, and pink sand.



Source