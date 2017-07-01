ASUS rolls out Android Nougat update for Zenpad 3S 10

Asus has rolled out Android Nougat 7.0 for Zenpad 3S 10 (Z500M) tab. The OTA update labeled as V14.0210.1706.20 packs with it the Android upgrade for the tab along with several other changes mentioned below:

The update removes outdated CD-ROM PC Suite.

ZenUI Keyboard gets a new skin and updtaed emojis.

User interface changes such as wallpaper slide show on lock screen.

Notifications bars gets an update with an option to bundle several notifications from a single app.

Option to tap and hold recent apps key to activate multiple window option.

While several changes in the user interface as well as settings panel will be brought to Zenpad right after the Nougat update it is rather commendable to see that Asus has tried its best to retain and enhance the older options that are exclusive to this tablet.

The Zenpad 3S 10 comes with Mediatek MT8176 processor paired with 4GB RAM. It has a 5 MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. It comes with a two ROM options of 32GB and 64GB.

The tablet looks very similar to an iPad Air and has been priced similarly. The tablet also has a great IPS display screen sized at 9.7 inches. It has a resolution of 1536 x 2048 pixels.

The highlight of the tab is the dual speaker setup with DTS HD Premium Sound technology which makes it a perfect device for watching movies and videos.