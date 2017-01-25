Asus ZenPad 3S 10 LTE Tablet launched with 4G VoLTE support

It was on September 2016 that Asus unveiled the ZenPad 3S 10 (Z500M) tablet. Adding up to the lineup the Taiwanese tech giant now announces the LTE variant of the ZenPad 3S 10 (Z500M) calling it the ZenPad 3S 10 LTE (Z500KL).

The Asus ZenPad 3S 10 LTE version comes packed with 4G support and a large battery. The tablet also sports a 9.7-inch QXGA IPS display with Tru2Life+ technology and multi-touch support.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, Asus ZenPad 3S 10 LTE is paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 510 GPU and also comes packed with an internal storage of 32GB. Not only that, Asus also offers 5GB of lifetime cloud storage space along with 100GB of Google Drive space for two years.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the newly launched Asus tablet packs a 7800mAh Li-polymer battery, which the company itself assures that the battery life would last up to 16 hours. As for the connectivity, the ZenPad 3S 10 LTE includes 4G LTE, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, GLONASS & AGPS, and the 3.5mm audio jack options.

In terms of camera specs, ZenPad 3S 10 LTE bears an 8MP camera with autofocus feature and 5MP at the front facing camera set up. Both front and rear camera are capable of 1080p video recording.

The Asus ZenPad 3S 10 LTE is available only in Slate Grey color, at a price tag of MYR 1,799, which is roughly around Rs. 28,000.