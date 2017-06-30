ASUS ZenPad 3s 10 starts receiving Android 7.0 Nougat

The Asus ZenPad 3s 10 has finally started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat. The official Asus forum where the information showed up at first also mentions that the update will bring in a lot of new features, improvements and goodies for the users.

The update has just begun rolling out, so it will take a while before the software update hit all the eligible devices. Hopefully, all the ZenPad 3s 10 users will get the update by the end of this week. The model number and the carrier build number of the tablet are respectively Z500M and V14.0210.1706.20. Users will most likely to receive an update alert in the status bar.

Users can also check for the update manually from the settings from the settings menu of the tablet. It is assumed that the size of the update will be more than 1GB, which is quite large. So users are recommended to ensure that their device has enough storage space before proceeding with the update.

Needless to say, the device should be fully charged as well. Due to the large size of the update, the installation process is likely to take a while.

Talking about the improvements, the multi-window support will be a significant feature added by the update. Apart from that, a few of minor tweaks will improve the overall user experience. Another noteworthy addition will be the new Unicode 9.0 emoji for the ZenUI keyboard.

Besides this, the software update will remove the PC Suite, Tap and Hold action from the settings menu of the Asus ZenPad 3s 10.