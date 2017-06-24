Asus ZenPad Z8 2017 coming to the US soon

From smartphones to laptops, 2016 is proving to be a busy year for Asus. Now, a press render of a new Asus ZenPad tablet has surfaced online. Popular leakster Evan Blass has released the picture on his Twitter account.

He has also revealed that it will be launched in the US soon with Verizon. While the official confirmation is still pending, the tablet is none other the recently announced ZenPad Z8 2017. While none of the features and specs of the device has been revealed, we already know what will kit offer. If you remember, Asus announced the ZenPad Z8 2017 last month at Computex 2017.

On the specs angle, the Asus ZenPad Z8 2017 is driven by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor running at 1.8Ghz and topped with Adreno 510 GPU. There are two different memory variants available for the device; one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default storage. Moreover, the storage space can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Display-wise, the tablet flaunts a 7.9-inch IPS LCD Capacitive touchscreen with the resolution of 2048×1536 pixels. Powering the device is a non-removable 4680mAh battery unit.

On the optics front, the Asus ZenPad Z8 2017 features a 13MP rear-facing camera with autofocus as well as a 5MP front-camera for selfies. As for software, it runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

Connectivity suite of the tablet offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Type-C USB port etc. It is likely that the Verizon's will ZenPad Z8 2017 differ a bit from the International version in terms of specs.