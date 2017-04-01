BlackBerry-branded Android tablet could hit the market soon

BlackBerry these days has taken a different path in terms of smartphone manufacturing. To give an exact picture of what the company has been doing, it is basically trying to reinvent itself as a software company and in that process, the company has pretty much stopped developing smartphones.

While focusing more on the software front, the company, on the other hand, is allowing its name to be used on different Android devices such as the upcoming KeyOne. Notably, one of BalckBerry's revenue model has been the royalty scheme and since the company has supposedly stopped all out production of smartphones, this could bring great value to the company.

In any case, it seems BlackBerry is now planning on further expanding its name to an Android based tablet. The hint comes directly from the company's CEO John Chen.

BlackBerry has just shared new details on its broad licensing strategy which addresses the growing need for secure, connected devices and endpoints in today's Enterprise of Things. In that, Chen has highlighted that BlackBerry is moving into the next phase of its licensing program. And this could indirectly mean consumers are likely to see a BlackBerry tablet in the market. "You may soon see a BlackBerry tablet and it will also extend into co-branded handsets and IoT and EOT devices. These end points will run on our software and security features and be co-branded 'Secured by BlackBerry." said Chen while talking to Crackberry.

However, he did also mention that BlackBerry is not fully committed to releasing such a product as of yet. But, in the coming days, the company might be considering to go ahead with the tablet scheme. Chen added, "One of our partners seem to very excited to build a tablet based on Android, and so they wanted us to give them the portfolio rights to do that." Again BlackBerry could be interested in doing so because the company will be getting royalties for every tablet shipped.

Besides, Chen also said that "We have taken a long-term and thoughtful approach to our licensing strategy, which includes an expansive view of the entire Enterprise of Things ecosystem. As part of this strategy, we will work with a wide range of manufacturers to integrate BlackBerry Secure software into both BlackBerry-branded and co-branded devices."