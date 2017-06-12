CMR: Tablet PCs shipped in India declined 6%

According to new report by CMR, the tablet PCs shipped in India declined 6 percent as compared to the previous quarter reaching 0.76 million units in Q1CY 2017.

The report says that Canada based Datawind continued its top position during 1Q CY' 2017, with 34 percent market share. iBall was at number 2 position with 16percent market share followed by Samsung (15 percent).

However,4G and 3G based tablets witnessed sequential increase of 15 percent and 31 percent in the quarter where 2G and Wi-Fi based tablets declined 62percent and 33 percent, respectively, as compared to previous quarter.

"The continuous decline in the Tablet space could be attributed to the lack of promotional activities in the space. Aadhaar has, of course, provided a lot of impetus to the market, but at the same time B-To-C consumption entirely depends on the promotional activities and some exciting features. Aadhaar has led to a rise in government orders, which is a positive factor for the market," says Menka Kumari, Lead-Analyst, Tablets, CMR.

CMR also predicted 4G Tablets segment would constitute 50 percent of the market by the end of this year. So far, 4G availability in India has reached 81.56 percent.

"In 1Q CY' 2015, the 4G market grew at a single-digit (6.86percent), but with the growth of 4G connectivity, the 4G Tablets segment saw double-digit growth. The upward trend in 4G market growth would continue and we anticipate the 4G Tablet market to clock 50 percent in CY' 2017," Menka said.

"The smartphone market has moved towards 4G and the Tablets segment would also follow the same trend. The demand for SIM-enabled devices will continue to grow, while Wi-Fi enabled devices will continue to see demand from the student community," Menka concluded.

Android-based Tablets have already captured the majority of the market, while Windows-based Tablets have seen continuous decline in India market. It seems this scenario is not likely to change in the coming quarters also.