Computex 2017: Asus unveils the new ZenPad 3S 8.0 tablet

After launching several PCs at the ongoing Computex 2017 event in Taipei, Asus has now taken the wraps off its new Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 tablet. With the introduction of Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 it will the successor to Asus ZenPad 3 8.0 which was launched last year.

Talking about the new tablet, Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 comes with a 7.9-inch IPS (2048 x 1536p) display. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor coupled with Adreno 510 GPU. Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 will also come in two variants, a 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage one and the other will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet runs on ZenUI 3.5 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The tablet is backed by 4680mAh non-removable battery and the company claims that it will offer up to 11 hours of battery life.

Additionally, the tablet offers connectivity options like 4G/LTE, WiFi (802.11 ac/b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, stereo speakers and it also comes with a gyro and e-compass sensor.

Unfortunately, the pricing and availability of the tablet have not been revealed by the company. It should be announced in the coming days.