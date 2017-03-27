DataWind MoreGMax 3G6 6-inch Phablet launched at Rs. 5,999 with free internet for 1 year

Canadian smartphone manufacturer Datawind has just launched a new smartphone in India. Dubbed as DataWind MoreGMax 3G6, it is priced at Rs. 5,999 and comes with free Internet access for a year.

While the key highlight may be the free internet service, Datawind has partnered with Reliance to offer free Internet service. The free Internet service will be available to DataWind MoreGMax 3G6 users via the default browser on the handset. As per the company, users will not require any data plan for browsing the Internet.

However, during the first year of free unlimited Internet browsing, the browser will not support audio/video streaming or local-downloads. Datawind states users will need to recharge with additional top-up plans.

Commenting on the launch, Suneet Singh Tuli, President, and CEO of DataWind said, "Today, we've added a phablet to our lineup with a huge screen that meets the need of people wanting a rich internet experience on their handset. We at DataWind want to cater to the forgotten billion, those that have been left out of the growth and prosperity that India is witnessing. By empowering them with connectivity to billions of pages of the website, we give them the opportunity to take advantage of both educational content and also commerce."

Coming to the smartphone, Datawind MoreGMax 3G6 comes with a massive 6-inch display. It is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 32GB. The dual-SIM device features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options like GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Micro-USB are provided with the device. Sadly, the phablet doesn't support 4G and VoLTE.

The battery capacity or Android version of the new device has not yet been disclosed by the company. Likewise, the company has not provided any information on the availability of the handset. It should be revealed in the coming days.