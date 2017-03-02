Demand for tablets continues to plummet in India: IDC

According to IDC report, tablet market in India has witnesed about 3.7 million shipments including both slate and detachable in 2016 with a marginal annual drop of 3.1 percent.

"Shipments declines as the consumer demand for tablets continues to shrink. However, commercial shipments grew over 35 percent annually managing to offset declining consumer shipments to a large extent" says Navkendar Singh, Senior Research Manager, IDC India.

In calendar year (CY) Q4 2016, total tablet shipments in country was 0.82 million units with a sharp 19.6 percent drop over CY Q32016 and 4.3 percent over the same period last year. This is primarily due to seasonal decline after festive spike in Q3 and demonetization limiting the consumer sales in the last quarter of the year.

According to Karthik J, Senior Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India, "India's declining tablet market saw few emerging trends in 2016. Detachables category grew annually by a healthy 30.7 percent driven by demand coming from both consumer and commercial segments. Detachables shipments is led by Acer which accounted for almost one fourth of the product category followed by Apple's iPad Pro. 4G based tablets ramped sharply accounting for almost one fourth of total tablet shipments in 2016 against a mere 6% in the previous year."

The report said that despite registering 16 percent drop in shipments over previous quarter. Datawind clocked over a million units of shipments in 2016, then Samsung sustains its second position with 17.4 percent market share, next is Lenovo pips iBall to take third place with 16.9 percent market share,iBall slipped to fourth place as shipments dip sharply by 20.6 percent and last is Cupertino based tech giant Apple grew 16 percent when compared to Q3 2016 and 17 percent, while iPad air 2 remained the top selling model for Apple constituting half its total shipments, iPad pro accounted for 22.7 percent of India's total detachable category in 2016.

IDC also predicts that consumer demand for tablets decline is expected to continue in coming years as relevance of the category fails to exist in the era of large screen smartphones. However, commercial shipments to balance the consumer decline to an extent.

"Recently, there is an increase in adoption of larger screen tablets in commercial segment we expect this to grow further in coming quarters. Detachables are expected to continue with healthy double digit growth in 2016" adds Karthik.