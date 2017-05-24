Huawei launches MateBook X, MateBook E, and MateBook D notebooks

Huawei is heading towards expanding its laptop segments globally. As you can see, the company introduced three new laptops- MateBook X, MateBook E and MateBook D at a news conference held in Berlin.

These three personal computer models are made available at a reasonable price. Huawei's Matebook X is a 13-inch notebook priced between EUR 1,399 and 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,01,400-Rs. 1,23,200) , the Matebook E is a 2-in-1 notebook which is placed at a price range of EUR 999 - 1,299 (roughly Rs. 72,400-Rs. 94,200) whereas, the Matebook D is a metallic notebook of 15.6-inch display costing EUR 799 to 999 (roughly Rs. 58,000-Rs. 72,400).

All the three PCs run seventh gen Intel microprocessors on it and Windows 10 software. They also include in-house developed software which is used to automate the transfer of data between Huawei smartphones and these newly launched models. The company plans to launch them in 12 countries in Asia, Middle East, Europe, and North America in the beginning of June.

MateBook X MateBook X is a 13-inch notebook having an aluminum clamshell design with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. The device is backed by a powerful battery which can last up to ten hours even while watching 1080p videos. With a storage option of 256GB/512GB SSD, it will have either 4GB/8GB RAM. The power button is also designed to function as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader. MateBook E The MateBook E can be considered as an updated version of the original MateBook. It comes with the same basic design which even includes the leather folio keyboard in it. The display has been upgraded here to a 2K panel and it is capable of offering up to nine hours of battery life. Also Read: Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to be unveiled today at 4:30 PM; follow the event live MateBook D The MateBook D is a 15-inch notebook comes with a 1080p display with Intel i5 and i7 processor and 4GB/8GB/16GB of RAM. You can choose between a 1TB hard drive or any additional SSD. Some models are expected to come with the Nvidia GeForce 940 MX graphics card as well.