Huawei launches MediaPad M3 Lite 10 tablet with Android Nougat

It was known long back that Huawei is working on MediaPad M3 Lite 10 tablet and now its time for the device to see some limelight.

Finally, the company released M3 Lite 10 for an affordable price with the mid-range specs. With improvised features and speaker systems, it will surely grab the attention of youngsters. The display is designed to comfort your eyes and the long lasting battery with split-screen functionality and other latest features, makes it stand out in the tablet segment.

Light and Fashionable The Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 is designed to be slim and elegant with a fashionable look. With a Full HD IPS display of 10.1-inch with 1920*1200 pixel resolution, the tablet measures just 7.1mm. Also Read: Computex 2017: Asus unveils the new ZenPad 3S 8.0 tablet This makes this device light, slim and portable. The minimalistic curves in the edges offer it a luxurious look and also makes it comfortable to hold. The device is made available in three different color options- Gold, Space Grey, and White. Detailed specs The newly launched Huawei tablet is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM with an internal storage having 16GB/32GB/64GB options. The tablet runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat and has a support for LTE Cat4 and WiFi 11ac. Optics and Sound The MediaPad M3 Lite 10 sports an 8MP camera on both the front and back. To speak about the sound system, the device offers a new dimensional sound with its four Harman/Kardon speaker. Also Read: Acer Iconia Tab 10 and Iconia One 10 tablets launched: Features, Price and more You can see and hear a better world in this tablet with its immersive sound and as well as display resolution, which also maximizes your eye comfort. Long lasting battery The device is backed by a huge battery of 6660 mAh capacity and also a Smart Power Saving 5.0 technology, which makes sure your battery lasts longer. The Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 also comes with fingerprint and gesture controls in it along with a split-screen function to multitask.

Made available in three different colors, the pricing information is not yet revealed by the company.