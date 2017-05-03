Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10.0 to launch in the US soon

Huawei recently introduced its MediaPad M3 Lite 10.0 to the European market. Now, it seems like the company plans to unveil it in the US as well. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not officially announced anything, the tablet has been spotted on FCC, the American certification site. This means that it could be launched in the country soon.

The Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite comes in two different connectivity variants; one with WiFi only while the other offers both WiFi and LTE. The tablet has already passed through the WiFi Alliance and has also made an appearance on Bluetooth SIG. However, there is one confusion. The Huawei MediPad M3 Lite 10.0 that appeared on the WiFi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG, had the model number L09.

Also Read:Huawei Honor 6X Android Nougat update finally released

On the other hand, the device spotted on FCC is codenamed as W09. This could mean that one is the WiFi variant and another is the WiFi+LTE variant. In any case, we have to wait for Huawei to give official confirmation.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Huawei MediPad M3 Lite 10.0 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 processor, which is bundled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the tablet has 32GB of default storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box. Additionally, it comes equipped with a mammoth 6660mAh battery under the hood, which is sufficient enough to keep the lights on for longer hours.

When it comes to the optics, the MediPad M3 Lite 10.0 features a 13MP rear snapper with LED flash and a 2MP camera placed at the front.

Source Via