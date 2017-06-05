Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 tablet launched: Key features and specs

Huawei seems to be innovating in other areas apart from just smartphones and from its recent launches, it looks like the Chinese manufacturer wants to be a key player in the tablet domain as well.

The company recently launched its new tablet the MediaPad M3 Lite 10. And now continuing its launching spree in the same product line, the company has yet again introduced a new tablet dubbed as MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 in the market. The tablet has been launched in China. However, no details have been presented on the pricing or availability of the new device.

While we have already heard about the MediaPad M3 Lite 10, the new tablet MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 also brings similar features. The tablet like the Lite 10 comes with Harman Kardon tuned speakers and the company is marketing it as an entertainment device. Further, both the MediaPad M3 Lite tablets are powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940) processor.

In any case, let's look at some of the key specifications of the device.

Dislay and Software MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 comes with an 8-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) IPS display. MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and includes software enhancements like View to Multitask, which offers split-screen multitasking; Control at touch, for gesture-based functions; Kid's Nook, comes preloaded with some kids-specific apps; Baby your eyes, for reading mode. RAM and Storage Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 will be available in two RAM and storage variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Camera, Battery and Other features The tablet sports two 8-megapixel cameras both at the front and the back. Talking about power efficiency, the device is backed by a 4800mAh battery. The tablet supports LTE Cat. 4 download speeds. Interestingly Huawei is offering the tablet in LTE and Wi-Fi versions in the market. As for the dimensions, the tablet measures 213.3x123.3x7.5mm and weighs 310 grams.