Huawei MediaPad T3 and MediaPad T3 7 budget friendly tablets launched

Huawei has just announced two new tablets in the MediaPad series. Dubbed as the MediaPad T3 and MediaPad T3 7, the tablets have been already listed on Huawei's official website.

However, as of now the pricing and availability have not yet been disclosed but since it is already listed the new MediaPad tablets should go on sale in the coming days. Besides, the new MediaPad tablets have been designed with affordability and portability in mind. And these tablets do bring some interesting features.

Let's get down to what the tablets have to offer.

MediaPad T3 The Huawei MediaPad T3 features an 8-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280x800 pixels. The company further says that the tablet comes with blue-light filter and low-light display modes that will protect the users' eyes. The tablet is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917) SoC and is coupled with 2GB or 3GB RAM. The MediaPad T3 also comes in two inbuilt storage options that are 16GB and 32GB variants. The tablet runs on Android 7.0 with EMUI 5.1 on top. As for the cameras, the tablet is equipped with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera as well as a 2-megapixel fixed focus front camera. The tablet packs a 4800mAh battery and the company claims that MediaPad T3 delivers long-lasting enjoyment, even with heavy use. In addition, the tablet comes with GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and Wi-Fi connectivity options along with gravity sensor. Color options include Space Grey and Luxurious Gold colors. The tablet measures 211x124.6x7 and weighs roughly 350 grams with the battery. MediaPad T3 7 Coming to Huawei MediaPad T3 7, this model features a smaller 7-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 1024x600 pixels and an ultra-narrow 6.1mm bezel design. The tablet is powered by a quad-core MediaTek (MT8127) clocked at 1.3GHz and is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. MediaPad T3 7 will also be available in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The tablet runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's own EMUI 4.1 skin on top. The tablet sports a 2-megapixel camera on both the front and rear end. It is backed by a 3100mAh battery. Connectivity options include standards like IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n@2.4GHz&5GHz

and the tablet also supports Wi-Fi Direct, GPS. Expected Price While the company hasn't given the pricing of the new tablets, according to a popular tipster Roland Quandt the tablets could cost EUR 219 (approx Rs. 15,000) for the 8-inch model and EUR 129 (approx Rs. 9,000) fro the 7-inch model. As this is not the official pricing, the prices of both MediaPad T3 and MediaPad T3 7 tablets could change considerably.