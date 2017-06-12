iBall Slide Elan 4G2 tablet with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs. 13,999

iball is now bringing a new tablet to the market. Dubbed as 'iBall Slide Elan 4G2' the tablet brings sophistication with bigger and better performance features and "it will keep users at the threshold of non-stop entertainment." iBall Slide Elan 4G2 will come with a 1-year warranty and will be available soon with leading retail stores across India at an MRP price of Rs. 13,999.

While the new tablet is promising to deliver better performance it does come with essential features and the company claims that the tablet will help deliver increased productivity. As such, Slide Elan 4G2 comes with pre-loaded apps from entertainment, music and utility apps. Moreover, it comes with pre-Installed Word, Excel and PowerPoint stub apps.

Another unique feature of iBall Slide Elan 4G2 is that it supports 9 Indian Regional System languages and 21 Indian Regional languages (read and write - keyboard support) therefor personalizes user's every experience. To add more, it sports 'Cast Screen' Technology, which lets users mirror what they are seeing on the display of their tablet to an external source like a TV or Monitor.

Apart from these features lets look at some of the specifications of the device.

iBall Slide Elan 4G2 comes with a 25.65 cm (10.1-inch) IPS HD (1280x800) technology. Apart from the stunning display, the Tablet fusions it with Slim and Lightweight design with 10.4 mm thickness, weighing 575 gms. The bold looks and attractive features give a complete package to the users at a budgeted price.

The device comes with Quad Core Processor which is clocked at 1.3GHz. It features 2GB RAM and 16 GB inbuilt memory which is further expandable up to 32GB via MicroSD card. The tablet is equipped with a 5MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash. And for the never-ending features like multi-angle, face detection, etc.

iBall Slide Elan 4G2 is backed by a 7000mAh battery and the tablet offers intelligent Power Management functions. Interestingly, Elan 4G2 also incorporates an additional DC pin charging slot. As for the software, the tablet runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

For strong connectivity and faster Internet, the Tablet has an inbuilt 4G VoLTE support and also includes options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG Function, Micro USB Port, Bluetooth Tethering, USB Tethering, Wi-Fi Direct and Wi-Fi hotspot.