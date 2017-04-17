iBall Slide Wings 4GP with 4G VoLTE support launched in India for Rs. 9,999

iBall has just launched the iBall Slide Wings 4GP in India, which comes in the Tablet PC category. Priced at mere Rs. 9,999 and is available in Silver Chrome color. Let's find out about the features and specifications of the iBall Slide Wings 4GP.

The device ships with a 20.32cm (8) HD IPS multi-touch display, which has the resolution of 1280x800 pixels combined with Mira Vision Technology. Under its hood, the iBall Slide Wings 4GP is powered by Quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded up to 32GB via Micro SD card.

It comes equipped with a 4300mAh battery. On the Software front, the device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It also has a built-in iBall Care for online software updates.

In terms of optics, the iBall Slide Wings 4GP packs a 5MP primary shooter on the back with autofocus and LED flash as well as a 2MP camera on the front.

The connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, FM Radio. Apart from this, the device also offers support for HD Video Playback, mp3, auto call recording, 3.5mm Audio Jack for Stereo Sound. Moreover, it supports 21 Indian regional languages for reading andwriting.

Although the features and specifications of iBall Slide Wings 4GP are not really impressive, it is a decently priced PC/Tablet for watching videos, online surfing or shopping etc.