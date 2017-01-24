iBall unveils Slide Nimble 4GF tablet with 4G and 3GB RAM at Rs. 9,999

iBall, known for its innovative and latest technology products, brings in another terrific performance to its Slide Series with the latest 'iBall Slide Nimble 4GF'. Designed to be different and turn heads, Nimble 4GF brings in multimedia of experiences.

Bigger, Brighter and Faster the iBall Slide Nimble 4GF lets you stream movies, listen to the latest music, and make video calls swiftly and seamlessly.

With bold looks in Rose Gold combined with slender design, Nimble 4GF marks a new era in Tablets. Engineered for your comfort, with the exceedingly faster 3GB RAM, Quad Core Processor, wider 8inch IPSHD Display and mammoth 4300mAh battery, Nimble 4GF keeps you going and connected.

Captivating Display: Along with its spell binding outlook, the tablet boasts 20.32cm (8.0") HD IPS Full capacitive multi-touch display, which delivers brilliant, high-contrast colors which make your images and cinema watching experience incredibly beautiful and vivid.

Swift Performance: Powered by 64-bit 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor and 3 GB RAM,iBall Slide Nimble 4GF unleashes raw power, right into your hands. Running on the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, experience fast web-loading, seamless multitasking and superior multimedia performance.

Keep Clicking: Featuring a 5MP Auto focus camera on the back with LED Flash and a 2MP camera on the front, the tablet is well equipped for any media purposes. The front camera provides great clarity for tasks like video conferencing and taking selfies, while the rear camera enables you to click photos of professional quality in an instance.

Stay charged all day: Given its sleek and slender design, the tablet makes no compromise on its battery capacity. It is outfitted with massive 4300 mAh battery that lets you enjoy watching movies and playing games for longer hours. Furthermore, you also get 16 GB of in-built storage that is further expandable with Micro SD card upto 64GB for storing endless multimedia content.

Stay connected: Stream movies, download games and more, the tablet offers you 4G support in both SIM and built in earpiece receivers that allow you to make calls over the VoLTE Network giving you an intuitive 4G experience.

Further, in-built with several useful applications like Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, iBall Slide Nimble 4GF is equipped with several connectivity options which include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG.

The unique part of iBall Slide Nimble 4GF is that it supports Ethernet configuration lets you to access Internet freely and faster. Bringing out the Indian-ness in you is the 9 Indian Regional system languages support and 21 Indian Regional languages for read/write support.

It also comes with several value-added benefits such as G-Sensor for Auto rotate screen, Auto Call recording, Flip-to-mute, pre-defined gestures, etc.

Meeting a wide variety of consumer needs, the product will be available in leading retail stores across India at Rs. 9,999 only.

-Press Release

