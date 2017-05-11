iPad Pro with 10.5-inch display coming soon: Leak suggests

A computer screenshot allegedly showing the inventory of Urban Armor Gear iPad Pro cases, has just surfaced online. As seen from the image, three cases for the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro will be up for sale in June. Now the thing is, Apple is yet to release a 10.5-inch variant of its high-end tablet.

So if the screenshot turns out to be true, the iPhone maker may have plans to unveil a 10.5-inch version of the iPad Pro next month. If you remember, back in August 2016, renowned KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple would be launching the iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch display, which would be equipped with the Ming-Chi Kuo chipset.

Talking about the design aspect, the tablet is tipped to sport an entirely new look. There will be really narrow bezels around the display allowing the device to sport a larger screen even without increasing in size.

According to some speculations, Apple might ditch the physical home button on the 10.5 variant of the iPad Pro due to the lack of sufficient space. Then the fingerprint scanner would be embedded into the display.

However, as suggested by numerous leaks, the Cupertino giant is facing some problems with the technology. So we are really confused about the placement of the Touch ID button.

As of now, no information has come up that reveals the launch timeline of this new variant of the iPad Pro. Hopefully, Apple will be introducing the product during the WWDC 2017, which will take place between June 5 to June 9.

