Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus visits Geekbench; Key specs come to light

Lenovo Tab 3 8 Plus seems to be in the making as the device has been spotted on Geekbench. The tablet with the code number TB-8703F has been spotted on the benchmark database revealing some of the key specifications.

As per the benchmark listing, the Lenovo tablet might arrive with an 8-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution. The device is listed to employ an octa-core 2.02GHz Snapdragon 626 chipset that is made using 14nm process to reduce heat generation, increase the power efficiency and performance in comparison to the other chipsets.

The Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus is claimed to arrive with 3GB RAM with two internal storage options - 32GB and 64GB respectively. Both the variants are said to support expandable storage with the help of a micro SD card. The tablet is claimed to have achieved a score of 935 in the single-core test and 4667 in the multi-core test.

The Lenovo tab appears to use a 4,250mAh battery that will power enougb juice to the device and boot Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Given the features and specifications of the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus, it appears like Lenovo will push out an Android Nougat update as soon as the device is released.

The upcoming Lenovo tab is likely to arrive in two models - Wi-Fi and LTE variants. A few months back, the images of the device were leaked speculating the presence of an 8MP main snapper and a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter on board. The tablet is also claimed to arrive with GPS and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity support.

As of now, the release date of the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus is not known, but it is most likely possible for the company to host a press conference at the MWC 2017 next month in Barcelona to announce this new tablet. It will be a mid-range tablet from the company that already has the Yoga lineup of premium tablets.

