LG G Pad III 8.0 Nougat updates now available

Nougat update for the LG G Pad 3 8.0 has recently been released. Subscribers of the Candian carrier Fido will be the first to receive the update to their units.

The update will bring with it all the Nougat features and at the same time it has been said that the update will enhance the UX of the Tab as well as the overall performance and security.

Just to give you a brief idea, the tab will now be enabled with spilt-screen multi-tasking, especially with the Nougat update. It will also increase the functionality of the Tab. Moreover, the update will also bring with it other features like improved notificatons and menu options, which will be equally handy for Tab users.

SEE ALSO: LG to launch a new Tablet with Android Nougat

Given the fact that it is an OTA (over the air) roll out, it might take a while for the update to reach the users' device. However, if users are not very thrilled about the wait and feel alittle impaitent a manual update is possible.

SEE ALSO: LG's G Pad III 10.1 FHD LTE Android Tablet is Now Official

To go ahead with the manual update users can check for the update by navigating to the device's settings menu. Settings>Software Update> Software Manual Download, upon selecting the manual download option the device will recieve the update.

Source: