LG to launch a new Tablet with Android Nougat

Looks like LG is set to release an Android tablet soon. We have come across reports stating that a tablet has just appeared on a Bluetooth and a Wi-fi certification site which evidently shows the LG brand tablet.

The reports further reveal that the LG tablet carrying a model number of LG-P451L has been certified by both Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) as well as the WiFi Alliance (WFA). While there is not much information in the Bluetooth certification site, the WiFi certification, on the other hand, reveals that it runs Android Nougat.

However, further details about the tablet have not yet been revealed. As for the rumors that have been flying around on the internet, the upcoming LG tablet is expected to come at a very competitive price of $600 (Rs. 40,899) and should pack all the best features from LG including the new Snapdragon 835 chipset.

While the rumors are ongoing, now that the certification has been done, details about the tablet should surface in the coming days.

