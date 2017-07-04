LG launches new tablet with Snapdragon 435 SoC and 3000mAh battery

LG has recently launched an Android-based tablet in its home country. Dubbed as the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD, the tablet comes with an 8-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1200×1920 pixels. The aspect ratio of the screen is 16:10.

Weighing at just 290g, the tablet can be easily carried around. It measures at 216.2×127.0×6.9mm so that it can fit into bags. Under the hood, the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor running at 1.4GHz along with Adreno 505 GPU. The memory aspect of the device is taken care of by 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB of inbuilt storage space.

The storage space can be further expanded up to 2TB as the tablet comes with a microSD card slot. In terms of optics, the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD features a 5MP primary shooter on the back as well as a 5MP front-facing camera. It packs a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

On the software front, the tablet runs on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box.

In addition to this, the device also comes with some features such as the "easy-to-view mode," which reduces the blue light emitting from the screen in four steps. There is also another feature called the Dual Windows.

The LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD is available in a Dark Brown color and it carries a price tag of around $305. As of now, the company has not announced if the tablet will make its way outside of South Korea or not.