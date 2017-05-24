Microsoft launches new Surface Pro with better battery life, 4G LTE and more

As expected, at the event held in China, Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Pro for this year. This is not called the Surface Pro 5 as rumored, but is dubbed 'the new Surface Pro'.

The new Surface Pro does not have any significant innovations in comparison to the previous generation model released back in 2015. Eventually, the company is not calling it the Surface Pro 5. The new hybrid model comes powered by the Intel Core i7 7th generation processor and lasts up to 13.5 hours of video playback with its battery.

Let's take a look at the new Surface Pro details that is priced starting from $799 (approx. Rs. 52,000).

New Surface Pro is slim and lightweight The all new Surface Pro carries the same design language as the previous generation model - the Surface Pro 4. The hybrid device has a slim and lightweight form factor as it has some subtle improvements in terms of innards. Specs and features make the difference As mentioned above, the new Surface Pro is powered by the Intel Core i7 7th generation Kaby Lake processor that has a fanless architecture. The device has 4GB/8GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD hard drive storage space. There is an 8MP main snapper with auto focus at the rear and a 5MP front-facer as well. Both the camera units support FHD 1080p video recording. The new Surface Pro is fitted with a 12.3-inch PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display with a resolution of 2736×1824 pixels. Studio Mode Microsoft new Surface Pro includes a next generation hinge that makes it convenient to be used in the Studio Mode at 165-degree. This is useful for sketching, drawing and writing. Wide range of accessories There is a Surface Pen that has 4096 levels of pressure. Also, it has a tilt sensitivity that is aimed at more realistic strokes for the artists. There are Alcantara keyboards. This will be available for purchase along with the new Surface Pro tablet. The accessories such as Surface Dial, Pen and Type Cover and these can be purchased separately. Price and Availability The new Surface Pro has the LTE-Advanced feature too. This variant will be released later this year along with the new Surface Pen. For now, the device is available for pre-order starting from $799 (approx. Rs. 52,000) for the base model and goes up to $2,699 (approx. Rs. 1,75,000) for the high-end model with 1TB storage. The price of the LTE variant is not known for now.