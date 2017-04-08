Microsoft Surface Pro 5 likely to use Intel Kaby Lake processor

It has been over a year since the release of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. We say so as the device was launched in October 2015.

Usually, smartphones get upgraded on a yearly basis. We get to see smartphones getting their successors every year or even sooner. But this does not happen in the tablet market segment. Only a few models get their successors at a timely interval. After a year and a half, now it looks like it is time for us to witness the release of the Surface Pro 5. This wait is not new as Microsoft took 17 months between the release of Surface Pro 4 and Surface Pro 3.

Also Read: Is this the Microsoft Surface Pro 5?

Going by a recent report, the Surface Pro 5 will not bring many changes to it in comparison to the Surface Pro 4. Paul Thurrott, a Windows expert says that he has was informed by a source that the upcoming Surface Pro tablet will be equipped with an Intel Kaby Lake processor. He notes this to be the major change in the device to be added to the Surface lineup. Notably, the processor is made using the 14nm process. The new processor is expected to make the Surface Pro 5 speedier than the existing model and have an enhanced battery life as well.

He further added that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will employ the proprietary Surface Connect power connector. Eventually, it means that the device should not be expected to arrive with a USB Type-C port on it.

Source