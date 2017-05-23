Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to be unveiled today at 4:30 PM; follow the event live

Microsoft is all set to unveil a new product at an event slated to happen in China today. The product launch comes after the annual developer conference that got over recently. At the conference, Microsoft detailed its plans for the near future.

At the event to happen later today, the company is believed to take the wraps off the Surface Pro 5. The event is slated to happen at 4:30 PM Indian time. Notably, the company will not be live streaming the event instead it has opted for live blogging of the same. To follow the event and catch all the live action, you can visit the company's blog by clicking on this link. Also, the social media handles of Microsoft will give you the latest updates.

Also read: Is this the Microsoft Surface Pro 5?

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Working session. 30 hours to go. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface #Shanghai https://t.co/u12oAeULxF pic.twitter.com/H1jQI1d94x — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) May 22, 2017 It is the Surface Pro Yesterday, Panos Panay, the chief of Surface, put an end to the speculations by posting a teaser showing four Surface keyboard on Instagram. The caption read, "30 hours to go". The next generation premium hybrid device from Microsoft is believed to run on Windows 10. If the previous leaks are to be believed, the Surface Pro 4 might be known as Surface Pro without any number indicating the generation. Surface Pro render Last week, the serial leakster, Evan Blass posted images of the alleged Surface Pro. The render showed that there will not be any major design changes in the upcoming model as compared to the Surface Pro 4 that was unveiled in 2015. It said to have only internal changes in order to compete with Apple. Also read: Microsoft's Surface Pro leaked images reveals the design Upgraded processor Panay tipped that they will not launch the Surface Pro 5 until they include a meaningful change. The recent reports claim that the hybrid device to be launched today will not have many dramatic changes except for the latest Intel Kaby Lake processor.