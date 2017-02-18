Is this the Microsoft Surface Pro 5?

While everyone is busy focusing on the launches slated to happen later this month at the Mobile World Congress, Microsoft upcoming tablet has hit the web. A French site has posted an image of the alleged Surface Pro 5 revealing the possible looks.

The render revealed by the website is titled "win10-feature-surface-pro-5-z". The website that revealed the render is an official Microsoft press page meant for the French-speaking regions. The render shows the next iteration of Surface Pro along with the Type Cover wand Surface Pen as well at the front.

Apart from this render of the tablet in question, the name Surface Pro 5 has appeared on a Microsoft employee's LinkedIn profile. The codename Neon that is given to a visual design language for Windows has also been mentioned.

It has been more than a year since the launch of the Surface Pro 4 as it was unveiled in October 2015. Earlier rumors pointed at a March or April launch for the Surface Pro 5. If this is to be believed, then there will be a huge one and a half year of gap between the two tablets.

Whatever it is, we still have to remember that the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup is expensive and the upgrade cycle is pretty longer this time.

