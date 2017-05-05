Is a Moto tablet Productivity Mode and premium desgin in the making?

Back in 2011, Motorola came up with a tablet, a 10.1-inch model called Motorola XOOM. Now, after being acquired by Lenovo, it looks like we will witness the launch of another tablet from the company.

The mysterious Android tablet in question seems to have a scree size ranging from 9 inches to 10 inches. A key feature highlight of this upcoming Motorola tablet is likely the Productivity Mode. So far, we don't have any official information regarding the specifications of the mysterious Moto tab. However, it looks like the tablet will have support for cellular connectivity. On the whole, Moto tablet appears to have a premium feel.

A leaked screenshot of this unknown tablet from Motorola shows the Productivity Mode in its description. The navigation bar seems to have the app icons that can be tapped easily to switch between them. It looks like the apps can be closed just by long pressing on the icons or by dragging them upwards.

The image shows that the app drawer button is included in the navigation bar. Also, pinning apps on the navigation bar appears to make it much easier to multitask without using the multitask UI or going to the home screen just to switch between the applications. The illustration on the allegedly leaked screenshot shows that the tablet will let users run two application on it side-by-side.

If you aren't aware of the Productivity Mode, then the same is already available on Lenovo Yoga Book. In the upcoming tablet from Moto, it looks like users can disable this mode if needed. Besides the Moto tablet, the brand is also rumored to announce a slew of smartphones including Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, and Moto X (2017).

