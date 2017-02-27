MWC 2017; Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet, Galaxy Book 2-in-1 Hybrid launched

Samsung is not launching its flagship smartphone this time at MWC 2017, but the company has just unveiled not one, but two brand new tablets.

The first is a new high-end Android tablet called the Galaxy Tab S3 and the second one is a Windows based high-end tablet called the Galaxy Book. However, the Windows hybrid devices will come in two variants which will be the Galaxy Book 12 and 10 which the company claims that the devices will bring the productivity and versatility feature of a laptop with the portability of a tablet.

So talking about the Galaxy Tab S3, Samsung has out a lot of work to its hardware. The tablet comes with a premium design that is very similar to Samsung's flagship smartphones. As such, it will feature a glass front and back panels with an aluminum metal mid-frame.

The Galaxy Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch QXGA (2048x1536 pixels) Super AMOLED display with DINE chip and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC (2 cores at 2.15GHz and 2 cores at 1.6GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The tab will also feature 4 speakers that have been developed using AKG technology and the company claims that it will provide a great audio experience.

Additional highlights from the specs include a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 32GB of storage, microSDXC support up to 256GB, and a large 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support and a USB Type-C connector. The tablet will be available in Wi-Fi only and LTE models, with integrated connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS. The Galaxy Tab S3 measures in at 237.3x169x6mm and weighs 429 grams on the Wi-Fi only version, and 434 grams for the LTE variant. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, geometric sensor, and RGB sensor.

The Tab S3 will also come with the next-generation S Pen in the box that promises great features and paper-like writing experience thanks to a new rubber tip, and new tilt detection that widens strokes when you tilt the pen as you write or draw. It was demonstrated during the event. The tab will also come in silver and black color variants.

The Galaxy Book

Coming to Samsung Galaxy Book 10, it is the lesser of the two new Windows 10 devices that Samsung unveiled. So basically the Book 10 is a mid-range Windows 10 hybrid tablet that will be docked in a keyboard cover. The tablet will include a Galaxy suite of software on top of Windows 10 that includes things like Samsung Flow as well as a few apps that make use of the S Pen. Notably,

As for the specifications, the Galaxy Book 10 features a 7th-generation Intel Core m3 processor and a 10.6-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution. Other spec highlights include integrated 4G LTE connectivity, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, microSDXC support and up to 10 hours of usage per charge.

On the other hand, the higher-end Galaxy Book 12 will feature a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.1GHz, a bigger 12-inch 3:2FHD+ AMOLED display with a pixel density of 216 ppi, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, either 4GB of RAM with a 128GB SSD or 8GB of RAM with a 256GB SSD, up to 10.5 hours of usage per charge, and a beautiful case that is just 7.4mm thick.

Both Galaxy Book models will feature support for the company's new S Pen, which will be included in the box but again like the TabS3 there are no slots on the tablets to store the pen. Connectivity options beyond LTE include Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v4.1, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.

Both the Galaxy Tab S3 and the Book support Pogo Keyboard Covers, but only the Galaxy Book will come with it in the box - making it a 2-in-1 tablet hybrid. You might have to buy the keyboard for the Tab S3 as an additional accessory.

Pricing and Availability

However, as we were expecting the company to announce the price and availability, unfortunately, the details have not been shared by the company. But now that the company has announced the tablets, we should hear about it in the coming days.