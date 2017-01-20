Mysterious Nokia tablet with a massive 18.4-inch display spotted on GFXBench

Nokia is again in the news today. The Finnish company marked their re-entry to the smartphone market last week, and since then, there are countless rumors regarding the upcoming Nokia phones. HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia also sent out media invites for the February 26 event at MWC 2017.

A new report coming from the popular benchmarking site, GFXBench revealed that Nokia is secretly working a tablet with a massive 18.4-inch display and the tablet will boast of a Quad HD panel. Also, the benchmarking site revealed the complete specifications of the upcoming tablet.

The mysterious Nokia tablet will be powered by the upcoming flagship chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC aided with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Other details leaked were the presence of Adreno 540 GPU to manage the graphic intensive tasks on the phone.

In terms of camera, this Nokia tablet will feature a 12MP rear-facing camera that can record 4K videos. Also, the front-facing camera in the phone is of 12MP as well, which also can record videos of 4K resolution.

The tablet will boot Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. And there is no information relevant to the battery capacity.

It was not the first time we are looking at a Nokia tablet leak. Previously, it was rumored that the Nokia D1C as a tablet with a 13-inch display. As of now, we don't have any conclusive information regarding this mysterious tablet existence.