New Honor Play Pad 2 tablet with HD display and 4800mAh battery launched

If you remember, Huawei launched two tablets under its Honor line. The one with the 7-inch display was called the Honor Play Pad, while the 9.6-inch display one was called the Honor Play Pad Note. Yesterday, the company announced a new tablet dubbed as the Honor Play Pad 2.

The device comes in two different variants: one with a 9.6-inch display and another with 8-inch screen. This new Honor Play Pad 2 is a budget tablet. So it is perfect for those who are looking for a decent tablet without having to spend a fortune after it. Of course, some of its specs could have been made better like the camera department. However, considering the low price, it is alright.

Now, let's take a look into the design and specifications of the Honor Play Pad 2.

Design Unlike the previous models from 2015, the Honor Play Pad 2 sports a sandblasted aluminum body with rounded corners. Another noteworthy point is that the tablet is just 7.95mm thick. This gives it a really sleek appearance. The 9.6-inch variant has the audio port and charging port on its left side, when held in landscape mode. While the speaker grille is located at the bottom. Coming to the smaller version, the charging port is at its bottom, if you hold it in a portrait mode, and the audio jack sits at the top. Display, RAM and chipset Except for the difference in the display size, both the variants have the exact same specifications. So the Honor Play Pad 2 comes with HD display with the resolution of 1280×800 pixels. The heart of the device is a Snapdragon 425 processor. The memory aspect is taken care of by 2GB/3GB of RAM teamed with 16GB/32GB of native storage space. The storage space can be further expanded up to 128GB by using a microSD card. Optics, software and battery Talking about the optics, the tablet features a 5MP primary snapper as well as a 2MP front-facing camera. The Honor Play Pad 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 layer on top. Additionally, there is a 4800mAh battery responsible for keeping the lights on. Pricing The Honor Play Pad 2 is available as either WiFi only or LTE variant. The 8-inch WiFi only version with 2GB RAM carries a price tag of ¥799 ($116); the LTE version with 2GB RAM sells for ¥999 ($145); and the LTE Version with 3GB RAM is priced at ¥1299 ($189). The 9.6-inch WiFi only version with 2GB RAM is priced at ¥999 ($145), the LTE variant with 2GB RAM is ¥1299 ($189); and the LTE model with 3GB RAM is ¥1499 ($218).