New Samsung tablet with Android Nougat and Snapdragon 435 SoC hits GFXBench

Samsung introduced the high-end Android tablet the Galaxy Tab S3 at the MWC 2017 back in February. The company had also launched a Windows-based high-end tablet called the Galaxy Book.

Now, it seems like Samsung is planning to launch another tablet this year, but unlike the previous ones, this will be a mid-range one. We say this as a device bearing the model number SM-T385 has made an appearance on the popular benchmark site GFXBench. Most likely, it is the successor of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0. We presumed this because the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 had the model number SM-T350.

The GFXBench listing has revealed some of the features of the device. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will be powered by a Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. Storage-wise, it has 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of native storage space.

Similar to the current model, the upcoming tablet also features an 8-inch HD display with the resolution of 1280×800 pixels. Other than that, the alleged Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) is said to flaunt an 8MP primary shooter on the rear as well as a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the tablet is expected to arrive with pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat. Unfortunately, the benchmark listing has not revealed the battery aspect of the device.

It is being speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will be unveiled during the IFA 2017, which will happen in September. As of yet, we haven't heard anything from Samsung on this matter.



