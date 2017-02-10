NVIDIA SHIELD Tablet, SHIELD Tablet K1 finally started receiving Android Nougat update

NVIDIA, as promised has started rolling out the Android Nougat based Shield Experience 5.0 update to their popular SHIELD Tablet and SHIELD Tablet K1. The update is currently rolling out in batches and brings several new features to the OS.

All the features of the Android 7.0 Nougat such as multi-window mode, advanced Doze mode, etc. are coming to the tablets. Here's the complete changelog of the Shield Experience 5.0 update.

New Multitasking Features

• Split-screen: Run two apps side by side* in Portrait or Landscape modes

• Quick switch: Double tap the Overview button to quickly switch back to the last opened app

SHIELD Controller (2017) Support • Updates to SHIELD controller support

SHIELD Rewards Program • Introducing SHIELD Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program for SHIELD owners

Improved Notifications • Multiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experience

• Reply to messages directly from within the notification*

• Tap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the app

Improved Power Consumption • Doze on the Go: Doze is now smarter & kicks in even when the device is being carried around

Emoji • Includes all-new Unicode 9 emojis

Usability Improvements • Display & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve redability or screenspace

• Quick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping "Edit"

• The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screen

• Settings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usability

• The "Clear all" option in Overview have been relocated to the top right. System wide improvements including • Updates to SHIELD controller support

• New Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background apps

• New JIT complier: improves the speed of App & System updates

• Update to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016

*App compatibility could vary, requires App to be updated with support for the feature

SOURCE