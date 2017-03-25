Samsung Galaxy Book official launch video released

It was at MWC 2017 when Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Book along with Galaxy Tab S3. While the Galaxy Tab S3 is already available for purchase, no information had been shared regarding the release date or the availability of Galaxy Book.

However, we believe that's about to change. Why? Samsung has just aired an "official launch film" of the Galaxy Book. The launch film shows an animated video of how Galaxy Book has been engineered and developed. The video begins by showing an initial sheet of aluminum and then adding various components in between to finally complete the device.

The video also hints at the design elements involved in the manufacturing of a powerful mobile computer that can help users every day. On the other hand, now that the launch film has been showcased this could mean only one thing, the tablet should be released soon in the coming days.

Just to recall, the Galaxy Book is an Intel-based Windows 10 tablet that comes in two versions 10.6 inches and 12 inches. Moreover, the Galaxy Book 12 and Galaxy Book 10.6 will be available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + LTE flavors These devices will come with keyboard covers and S Pen styluses free of cost.

While we are waiting for few more details to pop up, the pricing should also be revealed in the coming days. Besides, the devices is expected to be labelled under the higher priced segment especially the 12-inch model which features higher-end specs.