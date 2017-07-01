Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) passes through the FCC

A few days back a Samsung tablet codenamed as SM-T385 was spotted on GFXBench. Now, the same tablet has passed through the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

While, it has not been officially confirmed yet, most likely, it is the successor of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0. We presume this because the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 had the model number SM-T350. However, this one is the LTE version of the tablet. The FCC documentation has not revealed any specs but it has the diagram of the device showing its design aspect.

Going by the GFXBench listing, the Samsung SM-T350 will be powered by a Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. Storage-wise, it has 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of native storage space.

Similar to the current model, the upcoming tablet also features an 8-inch HD display with the resolution of 1280×800 pixels. Other than that, the alleged Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) is said to flaunt an 8MP primary shooter on the rear as well as a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the tablet is expected to arrive with pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat. Unfortunately, the benchmark listing has not revealed the battery aspect of the device.

It is being speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will be unveiled during the IFA 2017, which will happen in September. Also, the pricing factor of the tablet is not clear as of yet. Hopefully, we will know more about this matter in the following days.