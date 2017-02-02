Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8.0 (2017) certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, launch imminent

The Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8.0 (2017) variant has been spotted paying a visit to the Wi-Fi Alliance indicating that the launch of the tablet is imminent.

As it can be seen from the Wi-Fi certification, the upcoming tablet carries the model number SM-T378K. Apparently, the tablet will be first launched in Korea, the company’s home country and will be made global later. To recollect, Samsung launched the original Galaxy Tab E 8.0 back in January last year.

It seems like the company is prepping to launch it successor on time following the one-year cycle. Akin to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab E 8.0 (2017) is expected to come with an 8-inch display, a mid-range processor, and few upgrades in the hardware department. Also, it is expected to run unspecified version of Android OS out-of-the-box.

Other details regarding the tablet including the launch date are scarce as of now. But, should something surface online, we will keep you posted.