Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S2 clears FCC

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S2 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG documents and now according to the latest report, the device has just passed through the FCC with a Verizon branding.

This could only mean one thing, Samsung's new tablet could be revealed soon and hopefully, it will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress event this month.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery supplier's facility in China catches fire

The Galaxy Tab Pro S2 is expected to be running Windows 10 OS and is tipped to come with a 12-inch Super AMOLED screen of 2160x1440px resolution and S Pen support. The tab could feature Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen Kaby Lake processor clocked at 3.1GHz, 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 128 gigs of SSD storage and 13MP back and 5MP front cameras.

Further according to various rumors that have popped up on the internet suggest that the tablet could sport a massive 39Wh 5070 mAh battery with a 25W Turbo Charger, two USB Type-C ports with support for USB 3.0 and support for microSD storage expansion and a SIM slot.

SEE ALSO: Buy Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge and get a free 256GB micro SD card

While it has been long since Samsung last launched it tab products, it is good seeing the company finally making a move to release the new product.

Source