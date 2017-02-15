Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S2 spotted, launch set for MWC 2017

Alongside announcing the most-rumored flagship Samsung Galaxy S8 looks like the South Korean giant is prepping up to unveil several other devices as well. Most likely, Samsung is trying to concentrate more on its tablet line-up.

Today, an anonymous Samsung tablet was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, and it's not the Samsung Tab S3 and S2 this time. As per the listing, the document reveals the model number to be SM-W727.

Most probably, the device could be the 4G variant of the Windows 10-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S2. Well, this should be taken with a pinch of salt as the smartphone vendor hasn't confirmed any of such rumors as of yet.

As per the specifications, rumors suggests that the Galaxy Tab Pro S2 may come packed with a 12-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD display and will be further powered by a 3.1GHZ Intel Core i5 7200U 7th Gen Kaby Lake CPU.

In terms of the memory unit, the tablet may feature 4GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of storage capacity. On the camera front, the device will further feature a 13MP rear camera eligible for capturing 4K video, while on the front fits a 5MP selfie shooter.

The listed Samsung tablet will be backed by a 5,070mAh battery and is expected to ship with an integrated S Pen and a detachable keyboard cover as well.

Well, about when the newly spotted tablet will make its first public appearance still remains a mystery. However, predictions are such that the South Korean giant might unveil the Galaxy Tab Pro S2, alongside Tab S3 at the Mobile World Congress this year.