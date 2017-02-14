Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 to get Android Nougat update soon

The benchmarking sites have been a source of information for any upcoming devices from different brands. It has been pretty helpful to know about the features and specifications of the existing or upcoming devices beforehand.

While this has been the case, the site has again revealed details about a Samsung product. And this time it's the 8.0-inch variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2.

As per the listing, Samsung's device comes with a model number SM-T719. However, going by the listing this will not be a new product but it looks to be an updated version of the 2016 Galaxy Tab S2 8.0.

Just so that you know, the 8.0 tab was launched by Samsung last year in April and featured Qualcomm's Snapdragon 652 and ran Android Marshmallow out of the box.

However, according to the listing, the OS for the tab will be getting an update. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 has been spotted running Android Nougat 7.0. And what it could mean is that the South Korean company is testing Android Nougat for the device and we might also see a rollout of the update soon.

