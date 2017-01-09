Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Launch Set For February, Receives Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Certification

It's just a few months ago that we saw a lot of buzz about Samsung's new flagship Android-powered tablet - the Galaxy Tab S3. Rumors predicted its launch last year in December, however, Samsung for certain confidential reasons delayed the launch. Well, fresh rumors now suggest that Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is in the pipeline and might be unveiled at the MWC 2017, which is slated to start on February 27.

Recent developments suggest that earlier this week the LTE model of this Samsung tablet received Wi-Fi certification, and not too long ago it also got its Bluetooth certification. This makes the suggested launch date more evident. Sammobile in a report reveals that Galaxy Tab S3 will include flagship-level specifications including a big chunk of RAM and an overall improved internals.

As per the rumored predictions, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will succeed Galaxy Tab S2 and is expected to be the company's top spot. In terms of the display of the device, the tablet is expected to resemble the Tab S2, however, Tab S3 is expected to bear a home button at the front, right below the screen. If the rumors and leaks are to be believed, Samsung Tab S3 might hit the market in two display variants: 8-inch and 9.7-inch, wherein the first one might come with an approx price tag of Rs. 14,000, while the later is expected to be available at Rs. 17,000. Further, the tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage capacity, suggest rumors.

SEE ALSO: HTC Ocean Note Launch Expected on January 12 With High-end Selfie Camera

All the features might be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery, along with a pretty a decent camera set-up featuring an 8MP rear camera and 2MP of front facing camera. Well, the South Korean giant hasn't confirmed on any of the rumors as of yet, and there seems to be no official confirmation by Samsung on the launch date as well.

Source