Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 leaked user manual confirms support for various accessories

Earlier rumors have suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 could come with an S Pen stylus. And the rumor might just prove to be right as the user manual for the Tab S3 has just been leaked online. The manual hints that the tablet will feature an optional S-Pen as an accessory.

So if the Galaxy Tab S3 does come with the S Pen then it will certainly provide more functionality and users will be able to do so much more on their tablets. While this may be good news, however, as per the manual the Samsung Tab S3 won't have a dedicated slot to house the stylus in. Meaning you'll need to carry it around separately. As for the availability, it has been reported that the Galaxy Tab S3 will be shipped with the stylus.

In addition to the S Pen, the leaked manual also reveals a keyboard dock port, which looks similar to those found on the iPad Pro and Surface tablets. Looks like Samsung will also be offering a keyboard that can connect to the tablet to turn it into a 2-in-1 device. Further, the manual indicates that you will not have to rely on a Bluetooth connection to connect which can be a good feature to increase battery life.

Apart from the accessories, the manual also confirms that the Galaxy Tab S3 will retain a 3.5mm headphone port alongside a USB Type-C for charging and front-mounted home button with a fingerprint scanner. Now, this is something that Samsung teased in the official MWC invite.

All in all, it looks like Samsung is filling the shoes for its flagship smartphone the Galaxy S8 which will be missing the MWC event this time. But on the flipside, we can be certain that the Galaxy Tab S3 will come with exciting features that might even have the potential to take on Apple's premium tablets.