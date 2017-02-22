Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 new render reveals a magnetic keyboard accessory

Samsung, as the rumor mill has been continuously suggesting, will launch the successor to the Galaxy Tab S2 called the Galaxy Tab S3. While there have been numerous leaks that surfaced online, some pointing at an S Pen and some pointing at the Snapdragon 820 chipset, today’s leak reveals the possibility of a magnetic keyboard accessory.

Since the leak comes from none other than Evan Blass (@evleaks), it is safe to assume that the tablet will accompany an additional accessory in the form of a magnetic keyboard. As you can clearly see from the above image, the Tab S3 has a rectangular-ish home button flanked by two captive buttons. The keyboard, as evident from the image, will have a QWERTY layout.

In terms of specs, the tablet is speculated to come with a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 820 SoC, Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB (and 128GB) onboard storage space, 12MP rear camera, and a 5MP front facing camera. Also, it is expected to come in two variants: one being the Wi-Fi only and the other is Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to be launched on Feb 26 at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona, Spain.

Source