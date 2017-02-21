Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 real images leaked

Due to a rough year in 2016 after the Note 7 debacle, Samsung has decided to postpone the launch of its new flagship the Galaxy S8. While this has been a disappointing news for the fans, Samsung is ready to unveil some awesome devices at MWC which is happening later this week.

According to various reports, Samsung will be using the event to announce the Galaxy Tab S3. The company has also been hinting the same with its teasers. Moreover, the device has already been all over the news after having been spotted on several websites such as the FCC, Bluetooth SIG, and Wi-Fi Alliance.

However, even though it was spotted on these sites real images of the device have been hard to get. While we have been scavenging the internet for the images, thanks to Taiwan's National Communications Commission we now have two images for the device. These images might not be the best pictures available but the are the closest real photos of the device.

After examining the images, it looks like the Galaxy Tab S3 will have a glass design. Moreso, a glass sandwich design where the front and the back of the tablet will be covered with glass and in-between with a metal frame. The image shows that the tablet is black in color and the is a physical home button with capacitive buttons on either side. The cameras are present and it has been rumored that the tablet will feature a 12 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. The Samsung logo is placed below the rear camera and at the side of the front camera.

And that's about it. On the contrary, the images with the model number SM-T820 appearing on the Taiwanese NCC means that the device has received a new certification. It could also mean that the device will go on sale soon after it has been announced later this week at MWC.

