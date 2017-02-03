Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 rumored to come with an S Pen

It appears as if Samsung, the South Korean giant is putting in all the efforts to revive its Android tablet game. The company is believed to unveil the mid-range Android tablet called the Galaxy Tab S3 at the MWC 2017. Until now, it had managed to keep most of the details under the wraps. However, a new rumor popped online indicating that the Galaxy Tab S3 could come with an S Pen.

According to a report published by SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S3 “itself won’t have a place for the stylus” akin to the Galaxy Note series smartphones. But, the support for the S Pen will be there, it’s report suggested. It further indicated that the S Pen would be bundled with the tablet itself.

That’s not it! The company may also launch additional accessories with the tablet including a Keyboard Folio and Book Cover Case. The Galaxy Tab S3 is rumored to come to with a 9.6-inch display with a resolution of 1536 x 2048 pixels, Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The company is also expected to launch an 8-inch variant. However, there’s not much information available regarding the same.

The company should unveil the said tablet at the MWC 2017 and launch it first in South Korea next month.