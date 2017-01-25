Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 specs revealed as it pays a visit to GFXBench

Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3 is spotted paying a visit to the GFXBench.

Last week a few rumors surfaced on the internet revealing key specs of Samsung’s flagship tablets. Well now, it seems like the earlier rumors were wrong. At least, the new report says so.

According to the GFXBench listing, the yet-to-be-launched tablet could feature a 2.1GHz Snapdragon 820 chipset as opposed to the Exynos 7420 chipset which was suggested by the previous report.

The tablet will also have a 9.6-inch with a resolution of 2048x1536 pixels. It is expected to pack 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. The listing also sheds light on the imaging department revealing the 12MP camera at the back.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

