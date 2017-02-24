Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book will support S Pen and LTE connectivity

South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on a high-end tablet that will run on Windows 10 and is reported to support LTE connectivity. The Windows 10 based tablet will flaunt a touch-screen and will come with S Pen support, which is a highlight feature in Galaxy Note series handsets. The S Pen can be termed as Samsung's own version of the Surface Pen to allow users to draw and write on the touch-screen with precision.

As noted, the new galaxy Book could be a rival to the popular Microsoft Surface Book, which also comes with Surface Pen support.

As Softpedia reports, Samsung could include Air Command functionality on the upcoming Galaxy Book instead of adding a dedicated holder, thus activating the S pen whenever the user removes the pen from the holder.

Besides Air Command, the upcoming Windows 10 tablet from Samsung is also said to offer Smart Dimming, a feature that keeps the screen turned on as long as the user keeps looking at the display.

Recalling a recent report, an application was published in the Windows Store called Book Settings suggesting that Samsung is expanding its Windows 10 portfolio with the Galaxy Book that might run on Windows 10. There could be a dedicated app in the Store for users to access the configuration settings. Users of other PCs cannot install this Windows Store app as the description says that it is meant for the Galaxy Book that will be a competitor to the Microsoft tablet.

If Samsung is developing a Windows 10 based hybrid tablet, then the leader in the segment- Microsoft is also working on the next iteration of Surface Book that is likely to be launched along with the Surface Pro 5. It would be interesting to see how the two tech giants will collide in the upcoming months in the Windows 10 based high-end machines space.