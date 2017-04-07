Samsung starts rolling out Android Nougat update for its tablets

Samsung seems to be picking up the pace in rolling out the Nougat update for its devices. And after rolling out the Nougat update to its high-end smartphones, the South Korean tech giant has now started rolling out the Android 7.0 update to its tablets.

However, there are select tablets that will be receiving the update. As of now, the update is being rolled out for the Galaxy Tab S2. The update is currently rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 with model number SM-T715 in Italy and the Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 with model number SM-T810 in Germany. While the roll out seems to have begun in the Europe, other countries should receive the update in the coming weeks.

While the tablet is getting the Android 7.0 OS, the update will also bring new features like Game Launcher, improved performance, a newer user interface, and improvements to notifications as well as quick setting buttons. And with the Nougat update which already comes with a lot of enhancements over the old OS, it improves the multi-window feature and provides an efficient space for the installation of downloaded apps. The update also allows faster installation of software updates and apps.

On the other hand, as this is an OTA update it will take some time to reach your Galaxy Tab S2 device. In any case, this is surely good news for Samsung Tab fans as they will be able to experience Nougat hands on.

