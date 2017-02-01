Samsung to unveil a new tablet at MWC on February 26th

Samsung has already confirmed that it will not be bringing its next flagship the Galaxy S8 to Mobile World Congress. While many speculations have been going around regarding what Samsung will reveal at the MWC, it looks like the south Korean tech giant could unveil a tablet according to latest reports.

Samsung has also hinted that the Galaxy Tab S3 could be the star of MWC 2017.

However, Samsung has sent out invitations for its MWC press event and the invite comes with an image that is little unclear as to what the device exactly is.

While the invite doesn't reveal any further details, but a supposed Galaxy Tab S3 did pass through the FCC earlier today. And since the Galaxy S8 is ruled out, the best possible guess would be the new tablet.

Besides, Korean outlet ET News has already reported that the device is expected to come with a 9.6-inch 2048 x 1536 display, a Snapdragon 820 processor, and 4GB of RAM.

The event will take place on February 26th at 11:30 PM IST.